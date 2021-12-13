Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
2 days ago

After hiring DEI consultancy, Cannes Lions 'will have to follow up with action'

Abraham Abbi Asefaw, who called the organisation out in May after being removed as the only person of colour from the Dean's list of the Cannes Lions School, says consultancy is a "step in the right direction"—but wants to see more urgency.

After hiring DEI consultancy, Cannes Lions 'will have to follow up with action'

Cannes Lions appointed The Unmistakables as its DEI specialist consultancy earlier this month, to conduct a “full and independent review” of the organisation's diversity practices and processes, led by CEO Asad Dhunna. 

Cannes identified the consultancy after a “robust” RFP process “involving a number of potential specialists,” Camilla Lambert, head of press and PR at Cannes Lions, confirmed in an email to Campaign US. The organisation reached out to 25 candidates and received 10 responses.  

Cannes Lions appointed The Unmistabables after the organisation, which produces the prestigious creative industry awards program in the South of France, committed to progress on DEI following a controversy over leadership appointments at the Cannes Lion School, its career accelerator program for young industry professionals. 

In May, Cannes Lions came under fire on social media after replacing the only dean of colour at the school with a white person, calling into question its commitment to diversity. 

Lecturer and chairman at Hyper Island, Abraham Abbi Asefaw, called out Cannes Lions in a Twitter thread following the announcement, saying the organisation removed his deanship and replaced him with a white person after he repeatedly requested his position be filled by a person of colour. Ad industry pros shared support for Asefaw on Twitter and called out the organisation for its lack of diversity. 

As a result of the blowback, Cannes Lions committed to hiring a DEI consultancy and promised to “report on each stage of the process” and “share with [its] community the policies on DEI that are defined as part of the process.”

Cannes Lions told Campaign US that Asefaw was asked to be involved in the DEI consultancy selection process and “has been provided with regular updates over the past few months.” 

In an email to Campaign US, Asefaw confirmed that he was kept in the loop on the selection process, but said he was only notified of the organisation’s choice on the day of its public announcement. He says Cannes Lions has asked him to sit down and talk about his experiences but hasn't asked for any further involvement in the process. 

Asefaw also said that while hiring a consultancy is a step in the right direction, Cannes Lions will have to follow up with action. He noted that it took seven months since he spoke up about issues at the organisation to find a partner, and that this is the first action the organisation has taken.

In December, Cannes Lions announced that it has added a creative B2B excellence award for the 2022 festival, which it plans to host in person in the eponymous city in June.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

2 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2021

5 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

6 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

7 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

8 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought to boost design offer

9 AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought

Ogilvy dominates APAC network awards at Campaign AOY

10 Ogilvy dominates APAC network awards at Campaign AOY

Related Articles

Cannes Lions responds to DE&I controversy
Advertising
May 27, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Cannes Lions responds to DE&I controversy

‘Meritocracy and equity are not interchangeable’: Mediabrands DEI head
Marketing
Dec 10, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

‘Meritocracy and equity are not interchangeable’: ...

'We're still not where we need to be': Marc Pritchard talks candidly about P&G’s DEI progress
PR
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

'We're still not where we need to be': Marc ...

DE&I leaders are getting more funding and responsibility, but challenges persist
Data
Nov 10, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

DE&I leaders are getting more funding and responsibi...

Just Published

Advertisers continue to fund fake news and climate misinformation and they must stop
Advertising
7 hours ago
Jo Allan

Advertisers continue to fund fake news and climate ...

The ad industry has a responsibility to invest more heavily in trusted environments like news brands.

'We're still not where we need to be': Marc Pritchard talks candidly about P&G’s DEI progress
PR
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

'We're still not where we need to be': Marc ...

Procter & Gamble’s chief brand officer joined VMLY&R executive creative director Walter Geer to discuss how he has dealt with internal criticism, and how far he is willing to press agencies to reach DEI goals.

Guinness lights up pubs in Christmas push
Marketing
8 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Guinness lights up pubs in Christmas push

Displays intended to highlight how pubs bring communities together.

Marketers and consumers at odds over influencer diversity
Digital
8 hours ago
Magda Ibrahim

Marketers and consumers at odds over influencer ...

New research shows a mismatch between marketers and consumers on whether influencer content adequately represents diversity in society.