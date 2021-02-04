Advertising Marketing PR News
John Harrington
1 day ago

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to use misleading beauty filters

The UK Advertising Standards Authority's action follows complaints it upheld relating to Instagram stories.

Influencers: must not exaggerate products' benefits (Picture: Getty Images)
Influencers: must not exaggerate products' benefits (Picture: Getty Images)

Influencers and brands have been told by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority not to apply filters to images in paid-for posts if they exaggerate the beauty product's impact. 

The guidance on the issue comes after the ASA upheld two complaints. The first related to two Instagram stories from the brand Skinny Tan, seen in July 2020, which included in-app "beauty filters" designed to enhance a person’s appearance. Both ads, which featured influencer Elly Norris, were reposted by Skinny Tan on its own brand account and because they were incorporated into its own marketing, they fell within the remit of the ASA's CAP Code.

The second case also related to an Instagram story, by influencer Cinzia Baylis-Zullo, seen in July 2020, which promoted We Are Luxe t/a Tanologist Tan and included a video of her applying the product using the “Yourbeauty by giorgiopivaa_” filter.

The ASA said: "We considered that the use of filters in ads was not inherently problematic, but that advertisers of cosmetic products needed to take particular care not to exaggerate or otherwise mislead consumers regarding the product advertised."

Under the new guidance, brands, influencers and celebrities are advised not to apply filters to photos that promote beauty products if such filters are likely to exaggerate the effect the product can achieve. This applies even if the name of the filter is referenced in the Instagram story.

The ASA said the issue came to light via the #filterdrop campaign by make-up artist and model Sasha Louise Pallari. The campaign encourages Instagram users to post pictures of themselves without any editing to produce a feed of realistic, nature images.

Pallari told the BBC: "I feel like the detrimental effect this is having on social media users has finally been taken seriously and this is a huge step in the right direction for how filters are used and the way cosmetics are advertised online."

Liam Keogh, director at Palm PR, said: “Whilst this new ASA ruling applies specifically to beauty, skincare and cosmetics, all brands should carefully consider the use of filters in their influencer campaigns. From fashion to fitness and food and drink, if agencies are promoting products that claim to improve the consumer’s aesthetic then they need to be extremely careful that digital tools, like filters, and apps, like Face Tune, aren’t giving shoppers the wrong impression.

"Some will argue that this is no different from the airbrushing that has gone on in the world of media and advertising for decades, but every brand and agency has an interest in maintaining consumer trust in the new medium of influencer marketing.

“If the industry’s actions erode this trust, then over time influencer marketing will become less powerful. Creating and publicising authentic and realistic content for brands is in the interests of both the consumer and the industry.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

4 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

5 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

6 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

7 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

8 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Related Articles

W2O acquires Starpower to expand influencer marketing chops
Advertising
Oct 6, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

W2O acquires Starpower to expand influencer ...

UK wants to create new ad market enforcer for Google and Facebook
Advertising
Nov 30, 2020
Omar Oakes

UK wants to create new ad market enforcer for ...

Compare Influencer.in to other influencer marketing platforms
Advertising
Mar 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Compare Influencer.in to other influencer marketing ...

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Advertising
Mar 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL

Just Published

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during Chinese New Year
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: How to maximise brand impact during ...

As Chinese New Year celebrations are shifted online, brands have to figure out new ways to stand out in one of the biggest marketing events of the year. This lesson will highlight the components of an effective strategy by analysing successful campaigns of years past.

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

He replaces Nicky Lim, who leaves after a six-year stint at the network.

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints his memories of Singapore
Media
17 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

From Tanjong Pagar to Chinatown, an artist paints ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An intimate knowledge of cultural events such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Hari Raya Haji, Chingay procession and the Hungry Ghost Festival help Yip Yew Chong showcase the city state's multi-cultural society.