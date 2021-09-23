Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
13 hours ago

Your carrot-carving co-worker may be wiser than she seems

With Nearmap providing all the geographic info she needs, an office worker has time for more important pursuits, in a fun B2B campaign by The Monkeys.

A new spot by The Monkeys takes inspiration from Office Space and The Office to teach us a little about the aerial imagery provided by Nearmap.

The spot is part of an integrated campaign running in Australia across broadcast television, social media and digital. The film above, titled ‘The Savant’, was directed by Owen Trevor at Rabbit.   

Ad Nut enjoys it when B2B brands splash out on entertaining advertising. Yet Ad Nut can't help but wonder about the strategy. Nearmap's potential universe of customers is probably pretty small, so the TV spot will surely be wasted on most viewers—much as they may chuckle at it. Does the client just have money to burn? Or does building a brand name among the general public pay off, either directly (in immediate, high-value conversions) or eventually (in an expanding customer base thanks to greater awareness). 

One of Ad Nut's minions has been dispatched a minion to ask about the strategy. Ad Nut will report back to here if anything insightful comes out of that inquiry.

Blessed by evolution with a highly detailed 3D spatial memory that extends from high in the treetops all the way to the underground locations of buried nuts, Ad Nut needs no maps.

CREDITS

Client: Nearmap
Chief Customer and Marketing Officer: Harvey Sanchez
VP Global Brand & Digital Growth: Silvia Arrigoni
Global Head of Brand and Content: Claudine Pache

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
Group Chief Creative Officer & Cofounder: Scott Nowell
Creative Director: Thomas Marcusson
Art Director: Emmalie Narathipakorn
Copywriter: Seamus McAlary
Group CEO: Mark Green
Managing Director: Matt Michael
Group Business Director: Topher Jones
Senior Business Director: Natasha Delin
Business Executive: Alex Young
Business Strategy Director: Kit Lansdell
Head of Production: Penny Brown
Producer: Cathryn Cooper

Production Company: Rabbit
Director: Owen Trevor
DOP: Pete Eastgate
Executive Producers: Alex Hay & Lucas Jenner
Associate Executive Producer: Marcus Butler
Producer: Morgan Hind

Edit House: The Editors
Editor: Ryan Boucher
Post Producers: Rita Gagliardi & Grace Rouvray

Post Production:
Grade and Online: Matt Fezz

Casting Director: Danny Long

Sound Studio: Song Zu
Sound Designer: Simon Kane
Executive Producer: Katrina Aquilia

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

