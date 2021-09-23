Your carrot-carving co-worker may be wiser than she seems

A new spot by The Monkeys takes inspiration from Office Space and The Office to teach us a little about the aerial imagery provided by Nearmap.
The spot is part of an integrated campaign running in Australia across broadcast television, social media and digital. The film above, titled ‘The Savant’, was directed by Owen Trevor at Rabbit.
Ad Nut enjoys it when B2B brands splash out on entertaining advertising. Yet Ad Nut can't help but wonder about the strategy. Nearmap's potential universe of customers is probably pretty small, so the TV spot will surely be wasted on most viewers—much as they may chuckle at it. Does the client just have money to burn? Or does building a brand name among the general public pay off, either directly (in immediate, high-value conversions) or eventually (in an expanding customer base thanks to greater awareness).
One of Ad Nut's minions has been dispatched a minion to ask about the strategy. Ad Nut will report back to here if anything insightful comes out of that inquiry.
Blessed by evolution with a highly detailed 3D spatial memory that extends from high in the treetops all the way to the underground locations of buried nuts, Ad Nut needs no maps.
