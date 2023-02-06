You don’t need spandex to be a hero: Domino's raises the dough for good in new campaign

There are a few things which can’t be repaired with a dash of sincerity and a slice of pizza. Pizza is to humans what cashews are to Ad Nut: the glue that holds the ilk together.

If through thick and thin, in crust humans trust, there has to be a day to commemorate the world’s favourite dish. World Pizza Day falls on February 9 and Domino's is understandably having a slice day with a playful new campaign. Creative agency It’s Friday is giving every Australian and Kiwi a chance to be an everyday hero and help others just by simply ordering pizza on the day.

An amusing 31-second spot reminds humans that not all superheroes wear capes. But they do eat pizza. The initiative will see one dollar from the sale of selected pizzas being donated towards Domino’s Give for Good charity that supports youth and education, leadership and entrepreneurship, rural communities, mental health initiatives and disaster relief in ANZ.



The yeast humans need to do is make a sale on February 9. Domino's aims to raise more than $150,000 for charity on the day.

Sounds like a deluxe combo.

Credits:

Client: Domino’s – Give for Good

Agency: It’s Friday

Director: Daniel Fletcher

Production Company: Rabbit

Edit: Phoebe Taylor – Arc Edit

Post Production: Alt VFX

Sound: Stevie-Leigh Batiste – Sounds Like Butter

Media: Wavemaker