Feb 6, 2023

You don’t need spandex to be a hero: Domino's raises the dough for good in new campaign

With World Pizza Day around the corner, Domino's playfully tells customers that this is their chance to help others, not by wearing capes but eating pizza.

There are a few things which can’t be repaired with a dash of sincerity and a slice of pizza. Pizza is to humans what cashews are to Ad Nut: the glue that holds the ilk together.

If through thick and thin, in crust humans trust, there has to be a day to commemorate the world’s favourite dish. World Pizza Day falls on February 9 and Domino's is understandably having a slice day with a playful new campaign. Creative agency It’s Friday is giving every Australian and Kiwi a chance to be an everyday hero and help others just by simply ordering pizza on the day.

An amusing 31-second spot reminds humans that not all superheroes wear capes. But they do eat pizza. The initiative will see one dollar from the sale of selected pizzas being donated towards Domino’s Give for Good charity that supports youth and education, leadership and entrepreneurship, rural communities, mental health initiatives and disaster relief in ANZ.

The yeast humans need to do is make a sale on February 9. Domino's aims to raise more than $150,000 for charity on the day.

Sounds like a deluxe combo.  

Credits:

Client: Domino’s – Give for Good
Agency: It’s Friday
Director: Daniel Fletcher
Production Company: Rabbit
Edit: Phoebe Taylor – Arc Edit
Post Production: Alt VFX
Sound: Stevie-Leigh Batiste – Sounds Like Butter
Media: Wavemaker

