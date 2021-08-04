Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
22 hours ago

Watch: Conservationists set a Japanese beast free in Canada

But this isn't a nature documentary. It's a Subaru ad.

This is simply a great concept, well executed by Toronto's Zulu Alpha Kilo*.

The campaign includes national TV, digital, OOH, print, and social media. Subaru is also placing interactive "'Set it free' wilderness crates" in major cities across Canada. The crates roar and shake to startle and then delight passersby, and a 'ranger' is on hand to pass out info and lead people to a QR code that leads to online signup for a test drive. 

* An agency that Ad Nut has covered so much it's kind of embarrassing—for other agencies! Send Ad Nut great stuff as often as Zulu Alpha Kilo does, and you'll get covered a lot too. 

CREDITS

Client: Subaru Canada
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
Chief Creative Officer: Zak Mroueh
Executive Creative Director: Wain Choi
CD/Writer: Jonathan Smith
CD/Art Director: Patrick Shing  
Art Directors: Sarah Quinto, Riley Keen
Writers: Julia Forrester, Laura Biggar
Agency Producer: Revital Grunberg
Account Team: David Tremblay, Maura Kelly, Hayley Blackmore
Strategic Planner: Tim Hopkins, Carly Miller
Clients: Don, Durst Ted Lalka, Cynthia Bouris, Gary Sappleton, Curtis Lang
Media Agency: OMD
Media Agency Planner: Michelle Jairam, Natasha Cappelli, Cobi Grein Production House: ANIMALS  
Directors: Sherpas Cinema: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop
Production House Executive Producers: Miriana DiQuinzio, Chris Hutsul
Production House Line Producers: Andréa Fehsenfeld, Liam Benstead
Director of Photography: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop
Video Post Facility / Editing Company: Zulubot
Editors: Brian Noon, Max Lawlor
Compositors / Online: Justin Lee, Felipe Chaparro
Zulubot Post Producer:  Sarah Dayus, Mariya Guzova
Colourist: Wade Odlum, Alter Ego
Alter Ego Post Producers: Producer - Spencer Butt,
Executive Producer: Hilda Pereira
Music House: Vapor Music
Audio Director:  Ted Rosnick
Voice Director:  Dustin Anstey
Executive Producer: Kailee Nowosad
Engineer: Julian Rudd

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

5 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

6 Staging a comeback

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Mindshare names APAC CEO

9 Mindshare names APAC CEO

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo
Advertising
Feb 19, 2020
Matthew Miller

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo

Take this Subaru and call me in the morning
Advertising
Jan 23, 2020
Ad Nut

Take this Subaru and call me in the morning

You've goat to watch these Subaru ads; they're not baaaaad
Advertising
Oct 24, 2019
Ad Nut

You've goat to watch these Subaru ads; they're not ...

The 'Tough Turban': Protective headwear for Sikh motorcyclists
Advertising
Jun 21, 2021
Ad Nut

The 'Tough Turban': Protective headwear for Sikh ...

Just Published

Initiative names new Thailand CEO
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Initiative names new Thailand CEO

Mediabrands' Sora Kaitkanarat is promoted to the role.

Have China’s ‘traffic stars’ become toxic for beauty brands?
Marketing
4 hours ago
Jiaqi Luo

Have China’s ‘traffic stars’ become toxic for ...

Chinese “traffic stars” once offered beauty brands massive growth in China, but an explosion of idol scandals is tarnishing this strategy.

Gen Z isn’t influenced by brand vaccine campaigns
PR
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Gen Z isn’t influenced by brand vaccine campaigns

A study by Unidays shows that brand campaigns and incentives are not the reason the digital generation is getting vaccinated.

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home
Advertising
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home

Watch the film conceptualised by Coconut Films here