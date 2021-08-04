Watch: Conservationists set a Japanese beast free in Canada

This is simply a great concept, well executed by Toronto's Zulu Alpha Kilo*.
The campaign includes national TV, digital, OOH, print, and social media. Subaru is also placing interactive "'Set it free' wilderness crates" in major cities across Canada. The crates roar and shake to startle and then delight passersby, and a 'ranger' is on hand to pass out info and lead people to a QR code that leads to online signup for a test drive.
* An agency that Ad Nut has covered so much it's kind of embarrassing—for other agencies! Send Ad Nut great stuff as often as Zulu Alpha Kilo does, and you'll get covered a lot too.
CREDITS
Client: Subaru Canada
Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo
Chief Creative Officer: Zak Mroueh
Executive Creative Director: Wain Choi
CD/Writer: Jonathan Smith
CD/Art Director: Patrick Shing
Art Directors: Sarah Quinto, Riley Keen
Writers: Julia Forrester, Laura Biggar
Agency Producer: Revital Grunberg
Account Team: David Tremblay, Maura Kelly, Hayley Blackmore
Strategic Planner: Tim Hopkins, Carly Miller
Clients: Don, Durst Ted Lalka, Cynthia Bouris, Gary Sappleton, Curtis Lang
Media Agency: OMD
Media Agency Planner: Michelle Jairam, Natasha Cappelli, Cobi Grein Production House: ANIMALS
Directors: Sherpas Cinema: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop
Production House Executive Producers: Miriana DiQuinzio, Chris Hutsul
Production House Line Producers: Andréa Fehsenfeld, Liam Benstead
Director of Photography: Eric Crosland / Dave Mossop
Video Post Facility / Editing Company: Zulubot
Editors: Brian Noon, Max Lawlor
Compositors / Online: Justin Lee, Felipe Chaparro
Zulubot Post Producer: Sarah Dayus, Mariya Guzova
Colourist: Wade Odlum, Alter Ego
Alter Ego Post Producers: Producer - Spencer Butt,
Executive Producer: Hilda Pereira
Music House: Vapor Music
Audio Director: Ted Rosnick
Voice Director: Dustin Anstey
Executive Producer: Kailee Nowosad
Engineer: Julian Rudd
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.