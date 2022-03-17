Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Wanna watch Will Ferrell play a goofy guru for 2 minutes? (Of course you do)

The comedic legend plays a happiness guru called Will Power in a thoroughly silly campaign that might take your mind of world events for a little while.

As doomscrolling takes on even worse connotations due to current world events, Ad Nut needs a freaking break sometimes. And this spot from Scandanavian challenger bank Lunar did the trick—for nearly two whole minutes! 

It stars Will Ferrell, in fetching blond tresses and extra-large prop hands, playing a supposed life coach named Will Power.

Creative agency Åkestam Holst / NoA, Ferrell, director Jake Szymanski, and Talent Republic created the campaign in close collaboration, Ad Nut is told. Makes sense, when you have Will Ferrell, you just let him do his thing and capture it.

Here's a couple extra clips if you want to escape into Will Power's world a bit longer: Zen, Dojo, Sparks, Lunar, lunar, lunar.

CREDITS

Advertising agency: Åkestam Holst / NoA
Creative Director & Art Director: Joakim Khoury
Creative Director: Magnus Jakobsson
Art Director: Folke Kühlhorn
Copywriter: Henrik Billing
Account Manager: John Müllersdorf
Agency Producer: Petur Mogensen
Researcher: Simon Kristiansson
Final Art: Jens Broman
Client Director: Jesper Ander

Lunar:
Ken Klausen, CEO
Signe Julie Valeur, CMO
Will Rust, Brand Director

Talent Specialists: Talent Republic
CEO and founder: Anne Batz
Managing Partner: Charlie Powell,
Senior Account Executive; Ella Barker

Production Company: Gifted Youth LA
Director: Jake Szymanski
Executive Producer: Josh Morse
Producer: Stephan Mohammed
DoP: Jas Shelton

Editing Company: The Den Editorial
Editor: Christjan Jordan & Matthew Hilber

Online/VFX: Swiss
Sound design: Ponytail

Still Photography: Sean Zaccheo
Retouch: Johan Cabezos & Niklas Axelsson

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Singtel names new creative lead agency

5 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

7 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

10 Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

Related Articles

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific
Media
Jan 31, 2022
Staff Reporters

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super Bowl spot
Advertising
Feb 5, 2021
Staff Reporters

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super ...

How McKinsey is moving into the creative scene
Marketing
Jul 5, 2016
David Blecken

How McKinsey is moving into the creative scene

Lunar new year tests China's luxury market
Advertising
Feb 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Lunar new year tests China's luxury market

Just Published

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads

Australian regulator alleges that Meta "aided and abetted" scams that have robbed citizens of thousands of dollars since 2020.

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions ...

Krungsi First Choice and Leo Burnett Thailand used a 'meta' idea—an ad that shows the brand attempting to shoot an ad in the metaverse—to build affinity among a new audience. Hear the inside story of how the ad came about.

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Omnicom-owned 'collective' makes a compelling case that it's no longer a traditional creative agency. Did it do enough to earn an 'A'?

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been grappling with Russian exits
Advertising
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been ...

As agencies and brands continue to close down Russian operations and sanctions start to bite, many fear that it will be a long time before anyone can even think about reopening.