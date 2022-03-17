Wanna watch Will Ferrell play a goofy guru for 2 minutes? (Of course you do)

As doomscrolling takes on even worse connotations due to current world events, Ad Nut needs a freaking break sometimes. And this spot from Scandanavian challenger bank Lunar did the trick—for nearly two whole minutes!

It stars Will Ferrell, in fetching blond tresses and extra-large prop hands, playing a supposed life coach named Will Power.

Creative agency Åkestam Holst / NoA, Ferrell, director Jake Szymanski, and Talent Republic created the campaign in close collaboration, Ad Nut is told. Makes sense, when you have Will Ferrell, you just let him do his thing and capture it.

Here's a couple extra clips if you want to escape into Will Power's world a bit longer: Zen, Dojo, Sparks, Lunar, lunar, lunar.

