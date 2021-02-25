Up-skill it to kill it

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:05 pm on February 25, 2021.

We all have to keep learning, adapting, and growing in our creative careers. Diversify your knowledge and skillset in order to ensure it's a long and fruitful one. In this roundtable, filmed in Hong Kong, award-winning creatives share their tips on how to stay fresh and relevant.

Why should creatives work collaboratively with the tech sector?

Understanding the right balance of human curiosity and magic and tech

Speakers

Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer APAC, Ogilvy (Moderator)

Chevy Ho, Senior Art Director Hong Kong, Ogilvy

Sarah-Leith Izzard, Regional Executive Creative Director APAC, Ogilvy

Manolis Perrakis, Head of Creative Technology Hong Kong, Ogilvy

Soenar Santoso, Digital Art Director Hong Kong, Ogilvy

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: