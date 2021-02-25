Up-skill it to kill it

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:05 pm on February 25, 2021.
We all have to keep learning, adapting, and growing in our creative careers. Diversify your knowledge and skillset in order to ensure it's a long and fruitful one. In this roundtable, filmed in Hong Kong, award-winning creatives share their tips on how to stay fresh and relevant.
- Why should creatives work collaboratively with the tech sector?
- Understanding the right balance of human curiosity and magic and tech
Speakers
- Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer APAC, Ogilvy (Moderator)
- Chevy Ho, Senior Art Director Hong Kong, Ogilvy
- Sarah-Leith Izzard, Regional Executive Creative Director APAC, Ogilvy
- Manolis Perrakis, Head of Creative Technology Hong Kong, Ogilvy
- Soenar Santoso, Digital Art Director Hong Kong, Ogilvy
See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: