3 days ago

Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work

Guides from the Cook Islands, who don't have a lot going on these days, do an admirable job giving folks a tour of a new Whopper available from Hungry Jacks, in this campaign from Special Group.

In a new campaign by Special Group Australia for Uber Eats, tour guides who are usually busy showing people the sights in the Cook Islands instead show off the finer points of the new Tropical Whopper from Hungry Jacks.

And they do a bang-up job, as the skills they've honed engaging groups of tourists seem to translate quite readily to cheerfully pointing out sandwich ingredients.

Ad Nut supposes that the campaign has also provided the tour guides with a little income during a trying time, not to mention publicity that hopefully connects them with future travelers.

CREDITS

Special Group Australia
Founding Partner: Lindsey Evans
Founding Partner: Cade Heyde
CCO & Partner: Julian Schreiber
CCO & Partner: Tom Martin
Creatives: Mark Starmach and Alastair Flack
Strategy Director: Anna Bollinger
Team Lead: Eileen Cosgrove-Moloney
Business Director: Annabel Dempsey
Head of Production: Nick Lilley
Producer: Emily Willis

Uber Eats Australia
Head of Marketing ANZ: David Griffiths
Marketing AU: Rebecca Kemp
Marketing Manager: Sharny Mullally

Production Company: Hooligan
Director: Dylan Harrison

Media agency: MediaCom

