Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work

In a new campaign by Special Group Australia for Uber Eats, tour guides who are usually busy showing people the sights in the Cook Islands instead show off the finer points of the new Tropical Whopper from Hungry Jacks.

And they do a bang-up job, as the skills they've honed engaging groups of tourists seem to translate quite readily to cheerfully pointing out sandwich ingredients.

Ad Nut supposes that the campaign has also provided the tour guides with a little income during a trying time, not to mention publicity that hopefully connects them with future travelers.

CREDITS

Special Group Australia

Founding Partner: Lindsey Evans

Founding Partner: Cade Heyde

CCO & Partner: Julian Schreiber

CCO & Partner: Tom Martin

Creatives: Mark Starmach and Alastair Flack

Strategy Director: Anna Bollinger

Team Lead: Eileen Cosgrove-Moloney

Business Director: Annabel Dempsey

Head of Production: Nick Lilley

Producer: Emily Willis

Uber Eats Australia

Head of Marketing ANZ: David Griffiths

Marketing AU: Rebecca Kemp

Marketing Manager: Sharny Mullally

Production Company: Hooligan

Director: Dylan Harrison

Media agency: MediaCom