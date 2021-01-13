Uber Eats puts island tour guides to work

In a new campaign by Special Group Australia for Uber Eats, tour guides who are usually busy showing people the sights in the Cook Islands instead show off the finer points of the new Tropical Whopper from Hungry Jacks.
And they do a bang-up job, as the skills they've honed engaging groups of tourists seem to translate quite readily to cheerfully pointing out sandwich ingredients.
Ad Nut supposes that the campaign has also provided the tour guides with a little income during a trying time, not to mention publicity that hopefully connects them with future travelers.
