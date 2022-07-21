TOI rolls out 'The Times of a Better India' campaign

#TheTimesOfABetterIndia is an initiative by leading newspaper The Times of India (TOI) to tell stories of positive change, inspiration and milestones of individuals, institutions, and ecosystems in the country. Cutting across sectors, vocations and class divides, the campaign touches people of all ages and genders who deep dived despite their challenges to rewrite personal success stories.

The rolling campaign chronicles achievements like India’s first underwater tunnel for the Kolkata Metro, the evolution of its Space Programme, highlights marquee social movements like Teach India, Lost Votes, Lead India among others that continue to draw attention to how right now is #TheTimesOfABetterIndia.

Kaustuv Chatterjee, director, TOI, Language Brands and NPI explains the thought process, "The campaign will delve into the change drivers of the past, their impact on the present, and a status-check of what the future may hold.”

Ad Nut likes the solutions-oriented approach of the campaign. It goes beyond an advert to invite netizens to share their inspiring stories of change on socials and start a dialogue on what the future course of action for the country's success should look like. “In essence, this initiative seeks to inform on realities in India beyond the polarized rhetoric and start conversations on the true nature of opportunities and challenges regarding progress,” says Chatterjee.

While Ad Nut applauds TOI's intiative to spotlight changemakers through the power of positive storytelling and fill our social feeds with inspirational nuggets, but Ad Nut thinks it will take more than a campaign (or 500!) to truly change the narrative in the country, even momentarily. This squeaky squirrel might love the woodlands, but let's face it, it doesn’t live under the rocks to not notice how religion and political fascism have been dividing the country of late.