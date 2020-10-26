Advertising Marketing PR The Work
Ad Nut
3 days ago

This ad proves you’ve been taking your smile for granted

A new campaign by BBDO Bangkok shines a light on the phenomena of babies ‘born without a smile’.

More than 10,000 babies in Thailand are born with cleft deformities, which can cause difficulties such as stunted growth and development, ear infections and impaired hearing, slowed speech development, and feeding difficulties. Bom, a man who was born with a cleft lip, bravely tells his story about his parents considering leaving him at the hospital upon learning of his condition at birth.

At age three, he couldn’t speak a word and when older, he had trouble landing a job. After seven surgeries, Bom is on the path to leading a normal life but stresses that not everyone has access to medical intervention. This campaign for Operation Smiles Thailand—a not-for-profit organisation that funds cleft lip surgeries for children—made Ad Nut’s eyes well up, but more importantly, it also made Ad Nut reach for the money pouch.  

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

7 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

10 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Related Articles

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years
Advertising
Oct 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years

Smile-fight: Colgate Thailand promotes grin power
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Ad Nut

Smile-fight: Colgate Thailand promotes grin power

Thailand's new tourism tagline: 'Open to the new shades'
Advertising
Feb 7, 2018
Ad Nut

Thailand's new tourism tagline: 'Open to the new ...

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business

Just Published

How are the protests in Thailand affecting the ad industry?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

How are the protests in Thailand affecting the ad ...

Four agencies in Bangkok provide insight into how the past few months of protests have affected business and communications.

Digital Media Awards 2021: Call for entries
Digital
2 hours ago
Staff

Digital Media Awards 2021: Call for entries

The DMAs provide a chance for organisations in Greater China to have their work judged by respected digital professionals, putting their talent on an international stage.

DoubleVerify raises $350 million from investors led by Tiger Global
Advertising
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

DoubleVerify raises $350 million from investors led ...

Funds to be used to buy back shares from existing shareholders and invested in supporting business, with an IPO looming.

Spikes Asia Awards open for entries
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff

Spikes Asia Awards open for entries

This year sees the introduction of the Creative Strategy Spike, an Industry Craft Spike, and additional categories across the awards. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit now.