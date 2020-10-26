This ad proves you’ve been taking your smile for granted

More than 10,000 babies in Thailand are born with cleft deformities, which can cause difficulties such as stunted growth and development, ear infections and impaired hearing, slowed speech development, and feeding difficulties. Bom, a man who was born with a cleft lip, bravely tells his story about his parents considering leaving him at the hospital upon learning of his condition at birth.

At age three, he couldn’t speak a word and when older, he had trouble landing a job. After seven surgeries, Bom is on the path to leading a normal life but stresses that not everyone has access to medical intervention. This campaign for Operation Smiles Thailand—a not-for-profit organisation that funds cleft lip surgeries for children—made Ad Nut’s eyes well up, but more importantly, it also made Ad Nut reach for the money pouch.