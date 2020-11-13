Advertising The Work
These objects may have friendly faces, but they're not your friends

Seemingly innocent inanimate objects may be out to get you, according to a fun new campaign for AMI Insurance by Colenso BBDO.

In a series of three elegantly written TVCs from Colenso BBDO for AMI Insurance (above and below), we learn quite a lot about the inner yearnings of a bathtub tap, a parking-lot post and a television.

Each one, we find, wants more out of life, and this ends up causing trouble. It's not that the characters are inherently evil—it's just that their understandable desires are at cross purposes with those of the unseen humans around them.

The point, and title, of the campaign is that AMI is 'On your side'—even when the stuff around you ruins your day.

Ad Nut is a scientific sort of creature, but admits to sometimes anthropomorphically (or rodentomorphically, in Ad Nut's case) projecting evil intent onto inanimate objects, such as those infernal spinning bird-feeders*. So Ad Nut congratulates the makers of this campaign for homing in on a very relatable moment of vulnerability. It's the perfect moment, in fact, to insert the idea of maybe buying some insurance. Well done.

And truly, you should listen to the copy, which is concise and marvelous. Ad Nut particularly likes "the armpit of possibility" (in the spot about the bored TV).

The campaign includes TV, OOH, digital, press and social.

* Ad Nut does not want to talk about it.

CREDITS

Client: AMI
Agency: Colenso BBDO
Production Company: FINCH
Director: Alex Roberts
Managing Director: Corey Esse
EP / Producer: Jimena Murray
DOP: Ginny Loane
Editor: Lucas Baynes at ARC Edit
Post production (company name): Perceptual Engineering
Colourist: Matic Prusnik
Online: Jon Baxter at Perceptual Engineering
Music & Sound Design Producer: Tamara O’Neill
Music Composition: Peter van der Fluit
Sound Design & Music (company name): Liquid Studios
Sound Engineer: Craig Matuschka
Marketing Manager, AMI: Jess Bunker
Senior Segment Manager, AMI: Melanie O’Leary
Marketing Coordinator, AMI: Meika Etheridge
General Manager, Customer and Marketing - Renee Milkop-Kerr
Media: PHD Media

