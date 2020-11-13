These objects may have friendly faces, but they're not your friends

In a series of three elegantly written TVCs from Colenso BBDO for AMI Insurance (above and below), we learn quite a lot about the inner yearnings of a bathtub tap, a parking-lot post and a television.

Each one, we find, wants more out of life, and this ends up causing trouble. It's not that the characters are inherently evil—it's just that their understandable desires are at cross purposes with those of the unseen humans around them.

The point, and title, of the campaign is that AMI is 'On your side'—even when the stuff around you ruins your day.

Ad Nut is a scientific sort of creature, but admits to sometimes anthropomorphically (or rodentomorphically, in Ad Nut's case) projecting evil intent onto inanimate objects, such as those infernal spinning bird-feeders*. So Ad Nut congratulates the makers of this campaign for homing in on a very relatable moment of vulnerability. It's the perfect moment, in fact, to insert the idea of maybe buying some insurance. Well done.

And truly, you should listen to the copy, which is concise and marvelous. Ad Nut particularly likes "the armpit of possibility" (in the spot about the bored TV).

The campaign includes TV, OOH, digital, press and social.

* Ad Nut does not want to talk about it.

