Spikes Asia X Campaign: Welcome to the metaverse

Welcome to the metaverse, where digital and physical worlds meet, and where brands, influencers and the ‘always live’ generation are converging to unleash new forms of creativity and self expression.

Content creators, streamers, and brands are seeking new unexpected ways to explore their identities through online virtual alter egos to engage in the metaverse. We invite you to a conversation between Stan Lim, Chief Creative Officer of dentsu Singapore, and dentsu’s own virtual influencer – Rumi, to witness how brands can enable creativity and build meaningful connections in the metaverse.

What are the ABCs of Metaverse and what it means to marketers?

What brands are leading the frontier in the world of metaverse and some real world uses?

What are the challenges and how do we overcome them?

Speakers: