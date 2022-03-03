Spikes Asia X Campaign: Relationship ecosystems

What does every brand in the world want with its customers? A relationship. So how do relationships work?

Attention, identity, interaction, repeat.

Yet what do most brands focus their marketing efforts on? Attention, attention, attention. An endless cycle of campaigns that focus on 33% of what it takes to build a relationship.

To create relationships, brands must evolve from periodic campaigns to continuous ecosystems, founded on the fundamentals of relationship building: attention, identity, interaction, repeat.

Speaker: