Spikes Asia X Campaign: Recording the sound of indigo plants for Unilever-owned Tatcha

Thanks to ground-breaking technology provided by Plant Wave, and an innovative creative brief from client Tatcha, Syn’s sound engineers were able to travel to Shikoku, Japan, to record the sound of living Indigo Plant Leaves for a new Tatcha product launch.

Plant Wave technology captures electrical signals from the plants, which Syn carefully captured and used to compose a soundtrack for Tatcha’s calming ritual.

How can we work alongside science and technology to guide and enhance the creative process?

How can we create a brand’s audio identity using their actual product and/or ingredient?

How can marketers use music to leverage emotions and help customers make not only transactional investments into a brand, but also emotional ones?

Speaker: