Spikes Asia X Campaign: How to create a cultural e-commerce hub

It’s not enough to understand culture; you need to be a part of creating it. And this culture needs to live online and offline, connecting people digitally to allow them to connect in the real world.



Snow Beer, China’s largest beer brand, is cultivating this type of branded experience. A mini program that lives in WeChat that’s part culture, events and social platform and part e-Commerce.

Can virtual and physical coexist symbiotically, feeding each other in a way that can organically grow communities?

Is it possible that a brand is its own IP and is capable of expressing a multifaceted personality?

How can you build authenticity into a brand and interact with consumers on a peer-to-peer level

Speaker: