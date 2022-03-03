Spikes Asia X Campaign: How Spotify connects to local cultures and fandoms

Wrapped is an annual Spotify activation that surprises and delights listeners with their own personal data story from the year.

Data has become something that fans around the world expect, and a talking point that connects users, non-users, artists, podcasters and creators through culturally-relevant data stories that reinforce Spotify’s values around discovery, diversity and innovation within culture.

At the heart of Wrapped is using emotion to create brand love for Spotify, a single goal that has evolved the campaign every year.

How to create emotional content and an experience that people can’t resist sharing

How to leverage data to drive global brand relevance in a local market

How Spotify data can connect fans and creators in a way that no other brand can

Speakers: