Spikes Asia X Campaign: Boomers are the new Gen Z

A Wunderman Thompson 2021 study found 91% of over 55s in China are more comfortable using digital technology than pre-pandemic.

Apps like Instacart in the US and Taobao in China are streamlining shopping for boomers, introducing enlarged fonts and simplified functions for interacting with family. Seniors are also embracing online dating on Bumble, Tinder, while Boomer influencers are proliferating.

Why boomers are the last big untapped online demographic

How they’re connecting, shopping, playing and finding love online

Why brands need to have a Senior Strategy, not just a Gen Z strategy

