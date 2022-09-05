SOS launches harrowing film for suicide prevention awareness

In Singapore, this alarming statistic is rarely addressed or talked about: At least one life is lost each day to suicide and it’s the leading cause of death for those aged between 10 and 29. Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), a social service organisation that specialises in suicide prevention support, released a two-minute film ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. The film was produced by local creative agency Collabtive.
The video features a depressed man, depicted by theatre veteran and playwright Oliver Chong, who undergoes a crisis to the point where his loneliness and self-doubt engulfs him. He is toying with the idea of taking his own life, but a glimmer of hope is reflected at the end when a social worker on the other end of a phone call reminds him that he isn’t alone.
It’s not an easy film to watch by any means, and it only reminds Ad Nut to be grateful for the work of the good folks at SOS.
CREDITS
Clients: Samaritans Of Singapore / Sandra Wee and Jonathan Ho
Executive Producers: Terence Lee and Gilian Lim
Digital Strategist: Calista Teo
Social Media Manager: Jaslyn Jeffrey
Creative Director: Low Chee Lie
Senior Art Director: Colin Yeap
Director / Editor: Zac Tan
Director of Photography: Adriel Manoe
Copywriter: Jen Chik
Junior Creative Producer: Claudia Tsao
Gaffer: Lee Jing Wei
Colourist: Goo Yian Soon
Music: Khalif Eddie
Actor: Oliver Chong
Voice Actors: Brandon Fernandez / Jaslyn Jeffrey
