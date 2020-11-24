Advertising Digital The Work
Ad Nut
3 days ago

Singtel Dash combines demo and dance in animated campaign

The digital wallet service explains its features with the help of three vivid characters in a series of videos made with TikTok in mind, in a campaign by PPurpose and Final Frontier.

'Dash it your way', urges mobile-wallet provider Singtel Dash in a new campaign by production company Final Frontier and PPurpose (sister social and programming agency to TSLA). 

People on three continents were involved in the collaboration, as Final Frontier's effort included staff in Shanghai, Buenos Aries and Singapore, the animator is Buenos Aries-based and South African studio Arcade did the character designs.

The agencies report that the 25-second spots were created with TikTok in mind, so each piece concludes with the character performing a dance sequence that was cut in to 10-second clips for that platform.

CREDITS

Agency: PPURPOSE
Production Company: Final Frontier
Executive Producers: Chris Colman, Gustavo Karam, Ryan Shanholtzer, Julieta Zajaczkowski
Project Manager: Julián Dorado
Production Assistant: Bella Jiang
Director: Gabriel Fermanelli
Character Design: Arcade, Gabriel Fermanelli
Art Direction: Juana de Marco, Ronda Estudio
Art Team: Ulises Lopez, Leandro Chaman, Sol Azpiroz
Animation Production: Ronda Estudio
Animation Direction: Fernán Graziano
Animation: Maximiliano Ponz, Fernán Graziano, Rubén Stremiz, Matias Fernandez
3D Modelling: Miguel Cesti, Santiago Graziano, Rubén Stremiz, Eugenio Pignataro, Juan Miyagi
Rigging: Martín Ollo
Shading, Lighting & Rendering: Miguel Cesti
Compositing/Postproduction: Miguel Cesti, Santiago Graziano
Choreographer: Debora Nashimoto
Music Production Company: Cachorro Loco
Music Composer: Facundo Capece
Sound Design: Lola Richter
Voice-Over: Fuse Adventures in Audio, Singapore

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

2 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

5 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

7 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

8 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

9 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation
Advertising
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Digital
Jan 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for ...

Why does Singtel hate teenagers so much?
Advertising
Dec 2, 2019
Ad Nut

Why does Singtel hate teenagers so much?

Singtel really likes revamping old songs
Advertising
Jan 16, 2019
Ad Nut

Singtel really likes revamping old songs

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works

Understand the intricacies of the advertising auction powering one of the world's biggest platforms, with tips on how to 'game' the algorithm and best guarantee success.

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign
The Work
20 hours ago
Ad Nut

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless ...

A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey.

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments
Advertising
21 hours ago
Ad Nut

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

A new campaign from BBH India focuses on the heady mixture of trepidation and hope involved in a series of first meetings, and it's inspired by real users of the app.

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in South Asia AOY
Advertising
22 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in ...

Famous Innovations bags the most gold wins, while Dentsu Webchutney wins the highest number of awards.