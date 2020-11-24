Singtel Dash combines demo and dance in animated campaign

'Dash it your way', urges mobile-wallet provider Singtel Dash in a new campaign by production company Final Frontier and PPurpose (sister social and programming agency to TSLA).

People on three continents were involved in the collaboration, as Final Frontier's effort included staff in Shanghai, Buenos Aries and Singapore, the animator is Buenos Aries-based and South African studio Arcade did the character designs.

The agencies report that the 25-second spots were created with TikTok in mind, so each piece concludes with the character performing a dance sequence that was cut in to 10-second clips for that platform.

