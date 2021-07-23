Partner Content
Sindhujai Rai: DEI means different things in SEA than in Europe. As a global brand leader, how are you adapting messaging to each?

Mondelez's global media investment lead is huge DEI advocate within the company and in the wider industry.

Sindhuja Rai, global media investment lead, Mondelez

This is part of a video series for the Power List 2021, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

As global media investment lead of Mondelez, Sindhujai Rai has consistently delivered, with media ROI growing over 10% year-on-year, placing the company in the top quartile among its F&B competitors. But her achievements go beyond business. She is a strong advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion, and is conscious of giving voice to people from different backgrounds and orientations. She mentors future women leaders within Mondelez, which has a higher-than-average female ratio of 70% on her teams and has been actively involved with Campaign’s Women Leading Change awards. 

Watch the video to learn more. 

And read her thoughts around brand purpose below: 

How CMOs can be a force for change when defining brand purpose

 
Campaign Asia-Pacific

