John Lewis reveals campaign around 'For life's moments' brand positioning

It shows the ups and downs of having a baby.

John Lewis has released an ad campaign following a father and daughter relationship as part of its new brand positioning "For all life's moments".

The "Stuck on you" campaign has been created by Adam & Eve/DDB and opens with a dad placing his hand on his partner's pregnant belly saying: "Hello."

The viewer is then taken through all of the moments parents experience with a new baby, into toddler-hood and then when it's their first day of primary school – something that many parents are experiencing this month.

The film shows the sleepless nights with a newborn, weaning, first words, first steps and birthdays, ending with the girl's first day at school and an emotional father. The soundtrack is La La Lu by Peggy Lee.

Manning Gottlieb OMD handles media planning and buying for John Lewis. The campaign was art directed by Richard Gayton and written by Darren Beresford. It was directed by Juan Cabral through MJZ.

Campaign reported earlier this week that the work was due to break today as John Lewis moves on from its long-running "Never knowingly undersold" tagline.

Claire Pointon, John Lewis customer director, said: "To launch our brand promise, we wanted to tell a story about the way John Lewis plays an important role in those moments that really matter to our customers.

"Our ad achieves this in a beautiful and moving way - showing how we are there for those cherished family moments as well as the big milestones for which we are renowned."

Campaign UK
