Google tells a heartwarming tale of helpfulness

Google tools such as Lens, Maps and its business listings get spotlighted in a cheerful new ad from Colenso BBDO and director Sanjay De Silva from production company Division.
The brand says the campaign celebrates the resurgence of community spirit in the wake of the pandemic.
Why is a young woman buying a food product whose label she can't read, and denture cream? The 'twist' may not be hard to predict, but the ad is so beezily well-done you won't mind at all.
CREDITS
Client: Google Australia
Agency: Colenso BBDO
Media Agency: PHD/Essence
Production Company: DIVISION
Director: Sanjay De Silva
Executive Producer: Genevieve Triquet
Producer: Naomi Mendoza
DOP: Sherwin Akbarzadeh
Editor: Leila Gaabi @ The Editors
Online & post production: Fin Design
Colourist: Billy Whychgel
Sound Design: Franklin Road
Sound Engineer: Brendon Morrow
Music: Chris Valentine – High Life
Music Supervision: Level Two Music
