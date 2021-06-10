Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
18 hours ago

Google tells a heartwarming tale of helpfulness

The company's tools help a woman help her neighbour in a sweet film by Colenso BBDO and Division director Sanjay De Silva.

Google tools such as Lens, Maps and its business listings get spotlighted in a cheerful new ad from Colenso BBDO and director Sanjay De Silva from production company Division.

The brand says the campaign celebrates the resurgence of community spirit in the wake of the pandemic.

Why is a young woman buying a food product whose label she can't read, and denture cream? The 'twist' may not be hard to predict, but the ad is so beezily well-done you won't mind at all. 

CREDITS

Client: Google Australia
Agency: Colenso BBDO
Media Agency: PHD/Essence
Production Company: DIVISION
Director: Sanjay De Silva
Executive Producer: Genevieve Triquet
Producer: Naomi Mendoza
DOP: Sherwin Akbarzadeh
Editor: Leila Gaabi @ The Editors
Online & post production: Fin Design
Colourist:  Billy Whychgel
Sound Design: Franklin Road
Sound Engineer: Brendon Morrow
Music: Chris Valentine – High Life
Music Supervision: Level Two Music

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

5 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

6 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

7 Bayer calls $800m global media review

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

8 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

9 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

Related Articles

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Paperless Newspaper Ad' by Colenso BBDO
Advertising
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Paperless Newspaper Ad' by ...

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Every dog has its ad' by Colenso BBDO NZ
Advertising
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Every dog has its ad' by ...

Google global marketing VP: It's time to ditch the 'purpose parade'
Marketing
3 days ago
Sean Hargrave

Google global marketing VP: It's time to ditch the ...

Google expands shoppable content with YouTube product feeds
Advertising
May 28, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Google expands shoppable content with YouTube ...

Just Published

'How the hell have we allowed this to happen?' Rory Sutherland on creative devaluation
Advertising
2 hours ago
Kate Magee

'How the hell have we allowed this to happen?' Rory ...

Ogilvy's UK chairman says adland has painted itself into a corner by allowing creativity to be seen as “some magic fairy dust” sprinkled on after the serious thinking has taken place.

There’s ‘No Stopping New York’ post-pandemic
Advertising
10 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

There’s ‘No Stopping New York’ post-pandemic

The campaign by SS+K and the Mayor’s Office of New York claims the city is back by celebrating its city’s everyday heroes.

Has Tesla lost its luxury social status in China?
Marketing
10 hours ago
Gemma A Williams

Has Tesla lost its luxury social status in China?

Can Tesla ride it out in China or will it be cripped by growing competitors? Jing Daily looks under the hood to see what’s happening.

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label
Marketing
10 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them ...

In India, the brand has replaced its logo with pictures of the protectors along with their stories.