Google tells a heartwarming tale of helpfulness

Google tools such as Lens, Maps and its business listings get spotlighted in a cheerful new ad from Colenso BBDO and director Sanjay De Silva from production company Division.

The brand says the campaign celebrates the resurgence of community spirit in the wake of the pandemic.

Why is a young woman buying a food product whose label she can't read, and denture cream? The 'twist' may not be hard to predict, but the ad is so beezily well-done you won't mind at all.

CREDITS

Client: Google Australia

Agency: Colenso BBDO

Media Agency: PHD/Essence

Production Company: DIVISION

Director: Sanjay De Silva

Executive Producer: Genevieve Triquet

Producer: Naomi Mendoza

DOP: Sherwin Akbarzadeh

Editor: Leila Gaabi @ The Editors

Online & post production: Fin Design

Colourist: Billy Whychgel

Sound Design: Franklin Road

Sound Engineer: Brendon Morrow

Music: Chris Valentine – High Life

Music Supervision: Level Two Music