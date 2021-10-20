Advertising The Work
Expectant humans and animals get a say in Hyundai film

The carmaker uses maternal humans and wildlife to communicate a message about its commitment to mother earth.

In its 'Expecting Generation One' campaign, from Jung von Matt Neckar of Germany, Korean automaker Hyundai hands the mic over to mothers who are expecting in more ways than one.

Several expectant humans talk about what they expect from a carmaker like Hyundai—interspersed with shots of maternal animals who surely would have similar thoughts to share if only they were as verbally skilled as Ad Nut.

The spot, which is set to play in markets worldwide in localised languages, ends with Hyundai's promise of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. The company says its strategy for doing so includes plans for electric mobility, hydrogen technology and sustainable production.

It's a nicely made film and Ad Nut likes it despite its appaling lack of squirrels. No one ever got fired for playing the motherhood card, because while it's a safe choice, it is inherently compelling. Plus it's fitting, since the fate of the planet is inextricable from the fate of the future generations of animals (human and non-human alike) who will have to live on it. 

How much good this does Hyundai remains to be seen, and it'll have to achieve its goal in order to overcome this animal's scepticism. But at least we're at the stage where companies understand that they need to make concrete promises and be held accountable.  

On the other hand, 2045 is a long way away, and Ad Nut couldn't help wondering whether the picturesque coastal highway seen at the end of the film will already be completely underwater by then. Let's hope Hyundai is purposely setting a goal it thinks it can easily beat.

CREDITS

Matthias Hess (Creative Director)
Francesca Montrucchio (Senior Art Director)
Matteo Maggiore (Senior Copywriter)
Marie Sept (Creative Concept SM Production)
Florian Kleiss (Copywriter)
Darek Stoehr, Felix Eichhorn (Agency Producer)
Marco Schubert (Client Service Director)
Kelsey Guehring (Senior Project Manager)

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

