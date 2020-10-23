Crash Course: How to plan and buy OOH in APAC

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The eighth lesson in the Crash Course series will cover how to plan and buy out-of-home (OOH) advertising in Asia-Pacific. OOH advertising has been heavily impacted this year as markets around the world have gone into lockdowns, but digital OOH (DOOH) is expected to buck the trend and is becoming a fast-growing medium in several markets across Asia-Pacific.

In this lesson you will learn about:

The evolution of OOH from billboards to all forms of physical environments.

How to target audience segments in OOH across Asia-Pacific.

How to integrate data points such as location, weather, audience data.

Digital OOH capabilities and selling methods, including programmatic DOOH.

The future of OOH when it comes to ad formats, audience patterns and automation.

Your teacher

Navonil Roy is the chief operating officer of Moving Walls, a Singapore-based OOH adtech company. Roy leads Moving Walls’ data practice, Moving Audiences, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that automates OOH media planning, buying, and measurement on more than 30,000 media sites across Asia. He also spearheads the use of location data for solutions such as retail planning, footfall attribution, event and activation tracking, and Covid-19 monitoring.

Roy joined Moving Walls in 2018, before which he was a director of Kuala Lumpur-based consulting firm Blue Sky Thinking. He formerly managed mergers and partnerships and marketing strategy for Malaysian telco Maxis Communications. He has more than 20 years of experience across telecoms, medias, digital services and communications.

The quiz

