Advertising Digital Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Crash Course: How to plan and buy OOH in APAC

Out-of-home advertising has evolved enormously over recent years from static billboards to digital screens, automated trading and data-driven solutions. Find out what the future of this fast-growing medium holds.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The eighth lesson in the Crash Course series will cover how to plan and buy out-of-home (OOH) advertising in Asia-Pacific. OOH advertising has been heavily impacted this year as markets around the world have gone into lockdowns, but digital OOH (DOOH) is expected to buck the trend and is becoming a fast-growing medium in several markets across Asia-Pacific.

In this lesson you will learn about:

  • The evolution of OOH from billboards to all forms of physical environments.
  • How to target audience segments in OOH across Asia-Pacific.
  • How to integrate data points such as location, weather, audience data.
  • Digital OOH capabilities and selling methods, including programmatic DOOH.
  • The future of OOH when it comes to ad formats, audience patterns and automation.

Your teacher

Navonil Roy is the chief operating officer of Moving Walls, a Singapore-based OOH adtech company. Roy leads Moving Walls’ data practice, Moving Audiences, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that automates OOH media planning, buying, and measurement on more than 30,000 media sites across Asia. He also spearheads the use of location data for solutions such as retail planning, footfall attribution, event and activation tracking, and Covid-19 monitoring. 

Roy joined Moving Walls in 2018, before which he was a director of Kuala Lumpur-based consulting firm Blue Sky Thinking. He formerly managed mergers and partnerships and marketing strategy for Malaysian telco Maxis Communications. He has more than 20 years of experience across telecoms, medias, digital services and communications.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of OOH planning and buying with this quiz:

 

 
powered by Typeform
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

5 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

6 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

7 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

10 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency
Advertising
Oct 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in marketing
Advertising
Sep 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to use blockchain in ...

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for cultivating talent
Advertising
Sep 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for ...

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?
Digital
Sep 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?

Just Published

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
Advertising
8 hours ago
Campaign US

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful ...

"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue
Advertising
15 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue

It is an improvement on Q2.

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down year on year
Advertising
16 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down ...

Soft drinks giant has announced plans to retire a large number of brands.

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media ...

Mindshare has now lost the Nestlé account in China, after it was dropped from the client roster in Singapore and Malaysia in 2018.