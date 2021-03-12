Advertising Digital Media Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Crash Course: Crafting an effective OTT strategy

As OTT reaches critical mass in Asia-Pacific, learn how to plan and execute a successful OTT strategy in this week's Crash Course.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 22nd lesson in the Crash Course series will seek to uncover the key components of an effective OTT strategy. Streaming video has hit critical mass in APAC, with accelerated adoption across all demographics. But different markets skew heavier toward mobile streaming, versus others which have high penetration of large screens. As well as considering device, advertisers also need to understand where OTT sits within a media plan, and how best to utilise OTT’s creative and data capabilities to drive incremental reach.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • What is OTT?
  • OTT's penetration in Asia-Pacific.
  • The three key components of an effective OTT strategy.

Your teacher

Tasha Kaur is the operations director at SpotX, where she is responsible for overseeing SpotX’s operations organisation for Asia, including both demand and supply-side teams. Kaur joined SpotX in January 2020 and has facilitated significant growth of video ad revenue for SpotX. For her skills and commitment to elevating the industry, she was featured in Campaign Asia'-Pacific's 40 Under 40 2020.

Based in Singapore, Kaur has over 10 years of experience in digital media working with companies such as Rhythm One and Xaxis. 

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of OTT strategy with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

