Bizarre rabbit creates life-altering inventions in RC Cola campaign

RC Cola, the third-largest brand of cola in the world and wildly popular in the Philippines, needed a way to cut through the “heavily cluttered” cola category. Hence, this new global platform and campaign was born. And naturally, a rabbit-like creature—or a less good-looking version of Ad Nut, if you will—was created by agency partners The Glue Society and Ravenous Mantis in partnership with Mediabrands Content Studio Australia and Mediabrands Philippines.
This creature is coupled with its human friend and the two of them set out to create notable inventions such as fire and the internet with the creature’s ‘Why not?’ attitude. The duo’s inventions culminate in a lightbulb moment to pair sandals with socks.
It’s a fun idea, but Ad Nut cannot help thinking what the creators had in mind when creating this creature. Is it meant to be a rabbit-robot hybrid? Is it a wooden toy that moves? Is it a stuffed toy come to life? With its rounded cheeks, it’s giving Ad Nut Child’s Play vibes. Shudder.
