Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Jul 6, 2022

Bizarre rabbit creates life-altering inventions in RC Cola campaign

A rabbit and its human friend create pivotal inventions for the brand’s new global platform.

RC Cola, the third-largest brand of cola in the world and wildly popular in the Philippines, needed a way to cut through the “heavily cluttered” cola category. Hence, this new global platform and campaign was born. And naturally, a rabbit-like creature—or a less good-looking version of Ad Nut, if you will—was created by agency partners The Glue Society and Ravenous Mantis in partnership with Mediabrands Content Studio Australia and Mediabrands Philippines.

This creature is coupled with its human friend and the two of them set out to create notable inventions such as fire and the internet with the creature’s ‘Why not?’ attitude. The duo’s inventions culminate in a lightbulb moment to pair sandals with socks.

It’s a fun idea, but Ad Nut cannot help thinking what the creators had in mind when creating this creature. Is it meant to be a rabbit-robot hybrid? Is it a wooden toy that moves? Is it a stuffed toy come to life? With its rounded cheeks, it’s giving Ad Nut Child’s Play vibes. Shudder.

CREDITS

Media Agency: Initiative Philippines/MBCS Australia
Creative Boutique: Ravenous Mantis
Direction: The Glue Society
Production: Revolver

Creative Director – (Ravenous Mantis) – Ben Sampson Chief Strategy Officer (Initiative APAC) – Matt Scotton Chief Strategy Officer (Initiative Australia) – Chris Colter

Chief Executive Officer (Mediabrands Philippines) – Tricia Camarillo-Quiambao
Chief Strategy Officer (Mediabrands Philippines) – Maita Consulta
Insights Director (Mediabrands Philippine) – Jesca Bantayan Managing Partner (Initiative Philippines) – Paul Atienza Managing Partner (Initiative Philippines) – Melody Laogan Account & Production Director (MBCS Philippines) – Vim Sto. Domingo

National Managing Director (Initiative Australia) – Sam Geer Managing Director (MBCS Australia) – Olivia Warren
Head of Art (MBCS Australia) – Shanan Goldring
National Client Director (MBCS Australia) – Sam Pierson

Senior Producer (MBCS Australia) – Livia Canto Copywriter / ACD (Ravenous Mantis) - Chelsea Parks Art Director (Ravenous Mantis) - Veronica Costi
BTS (MBCS Australia) - Jacob Abi-Arrage
Stills Photographer: Jeremy Shaw
Stills Post: Studio Bazzi
Directing Collective: The Glue Society
Directors: Luke Nuto & Paul Bruty
Production Company: Revolver
Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart
Executive Producer: Jasmin Helliar
Producer: Max Horn
Director of Photography: James L Brown
Production Designer: Michael Iacono
Wardrobe: Matt Stegh
Model Maker/Puppeteer: Yippee Ki-Yay

SFX Makeup/Prosthetics: ODD Studios
Casting: Toni Higginbotham Casting
Post Production Company: The Glue Society Studios Editor & Colorist: Scott Stirling
Music & Sound House: Rumble Studios
EP: Michael Gie

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

