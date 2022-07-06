Bizarre rabbit creates life-altering inventions in RC Cola campaign

RC Cola, the third-largest brand of cola in the world and wildly popular in the Philippines, needed a way to cut through the “heavily cluttered” cola category. Hence, this new global platform and campaign was born. And naturally, a rabbit-like creature—or a less good-looking version of Ad Nut, if you will—was created by agency partners The Glue Society and Ravenous Mantis in partnership with Mediabrands Content Studio Australia and Mediabrands Philippines.

This creature is coupled with its human friend and the two of them set out to create notable inventions such as fire and the internet with the creature’s ‘Why not?’ attitude. The duo’s inventions culminate in a lightbulb moment to pair sandals with socks.

It’s a fun idea, but Ad Nut cannot help thinking what the creators had in mind when creating this creature. Is it meant to be a rabbit-robot hybrid? Is it a wooden toy that moves? Is it a stuffed toy come to life? With its rounded cheeks, it’s giving Ad Nut Child’s Play vibes. Shudder.

CREDITS

Media Agency: Initiative Philippines/MBCS Australia

Creative Boutique: Ravenous Mantis

Direction: The Glue Society

Production: Revolver

Creative Director – (Ravenous Mantis) – Ben Sampson Chief Strategy Officer (Initiative APAC) – Matt Scotton Chief Strategy Officer (Initiative Australia) – Chris Colter

Chief Executive Officer (Mediabrands Philippines) – Tricia Camarillo-Quiambao

Chief Strategy Officer (Mediabrands Philippines) – Maita Consulta

Insights Director (Mediabrands Philippine) – Jesca Bantayan Managing Partner (Initiative Philippines) – Paul Atienza Managing Partner (Initiative Philippines) – Melody Laogan Account & Production Director (MBCS Philippines) – Vim Sto. Domingo

National Managing Director (Initiative Australia) – Sam Geer Managing Director (MBCS Australia) – Olivia Warren

Head of Art (MBCS Australia) – Shanan Goldring

National Client Director (MBCS Australia) – Sam Pierson

Senior Producer (MBCS Australia) – Livia Canto Copywriter / ACD (Ravenous Mantis) - Chelsea Parks Art Director (Ravenous Mantis) - Veronica Costi

BTS (MBCS Australia) - Jacob Abi-Arrage

Stills Photographer: Jeremy Shaw

Stills Post: Studio Bazzi

Directing Collective: The Glue Society

Directors: Luke Nuto & Paul Bruty

Production Company: Revolver

Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart

Executive Producer: Jasmin Helliar

Producer: Max Horn

Director of Photography: James L Brown

Production Designer: Michael Iacono

Wardrobe: Matt Stegh

Model Maker/Puppeteer: Yippee Ki-Yay

SFX Makeup/Prosthetics: ODD Studios

Casting: Toni Higginbotham Casting

Post Production Company: The Glue Society Studios Editor & Colorist: Scott Stirling

Music & Sound House: Rumble Studios

EP: Michael Gie