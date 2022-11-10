Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
Nov 10, 2022

A moment of indecisiveness could haunt your entire life

As one man learns in this new campaign by VMLY&R for Thai home improvement retailer Boonthavorn.

One man makes the wrong tile choice for his home, and he remains perturbed by the floral panels on his wall throughout all the major phases of his life—right up to his deathbed. The campaign, aptly titled ‘Ummm...’ to depict the man’s indecisiveness, then shows an alternate universe where he could have picked the right tile and lived a notably more glamorous life. 

VMLY&R Thailand was responsible for the brand’s rebranding campaign including identifying and developing new brand direction and creative ideas and materials, revising the brands’ full digital ecosystem, and executing its communications with both internal stakeholders and consumers.

