The CMO's MO
Conversations with the region's most dynamic CMOs, but with a difference.
The CMO's MO: From marketing to magic, Manulife's Melissa Henson looks up to Disney for inspiration
One of the Philippines' most prominent marketers, Henson reminisces about her all-time favourite brand campaign that instantly went viral and why.
The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy
All for the metaverse, "commercially accountable and people-focused," Income's Dhiren Amin is a full-time marketer with a side specialty of stand-up comedy and hosting Bollywood trivia nights.
The CMO's MO: Marriott's Bart Buiring on marketing, metaverse and opening two hotels a week
“Take care of your associates and they will take care of the customers, who will come back time and again,”—a Marriott veteran of 23 years, Buiring's work philosophy sets their brand culture apart.
The CMO's MO: Spotify's Jan-Paul Jeffrey on brand opportunities, challenges and boxing
"Metaverse is where the next customers will come from," Spotify's SEA head of marketing believes in having fun whilst creating cultural moments and brand power.
9 questions with accomplished APAC CMOs in Campaign's latest series
