Spikes Asia x Campaign 2022

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Brands and the creator economy
Mar 3, 2022
Catherine Driscoll, commissioning editor, WARC, shares key takeaways for brands to understand and embrace this new dynamic.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Diaper or Coke?
Mar 3, 2022
Creativity and channel strategy in the new digital marketing landscape.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Helping brands to master participation
Mar 3, 2022
Participation Brands are those brands that are able to create a valuable role in people’s lives that connects to their ambitions and aspirations.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: Relationship ecosystems
Mar 3, 2022
To create relationships, brands must evolve from periodic campaigns to continuous ecosystems, founded on the fundamentals of relationship building.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: How Spotify connects to local cultures and fandoms
Mar 3, 2022
How to create emotional content and an experience that people can’t resist sharing.

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners
Mar 3, 2022
See the full list of 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners, including the just-announced Grand Prix and special awards winners.

