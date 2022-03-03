Spikes Asia x Campaign 2022
Video archive of Spikes Asia x Campaign 2022, which took place March 1 through 3, 2022.
Spikes Asia X Campaign: Brands and the creator economy
Catherine Driscoll, commissioning editor, WARC, shares key takeaways for brands to understand and embrace this new dynamic.
Spikes Asia X Campaign: Diaper or Coke?
Creativity and channel strategy in the new digital marketing landscape.
Spikes Asia X Campaign: Helping brands to master participation
Participation Brands are those brands that are able to create a valuable role in people’s lives that connects to their ambitions and aspirations.
Spikes Asia X Campaign: Relationship ecosystems
To create relationships, brands must evolve from periodic campaigns to continuous ecosystems, founded on the fundamentals of relationship building.
Spikes Asia X Campaign: How Spotify connects to local cultures and fandoms
How to create emotional content and an experience that people can’t resist sharing.
Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners
See the full list of 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners, including the just-announced Grand Prix and special awards winners.
