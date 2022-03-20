Brands in the Metaverse
Read about how some of the biggest brands in the world are creatively operating in the metaverse.
Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse
Would you say ‘I do’ on the blockchain? Well, Closeup says you absolutely should through a new NFT campaign on Decentraland.
Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland
The beer has zero calories, tastes of nothing and you can’t actually drink it.
HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world
The bank's first foray into the metaverse includes a virtual sports stadium, building on its legacy of sports partnerships.
Viceverse opens its virtual doors inside 'the culture of the future'
Vice Media Group has launched a space where clients can experiment in the metaverse.
How a virtual human's artwork was both created and sold at a Hong Kong auction
INSPIRATION STATION: The generative, data-driven NFT artwork 'Drowning in Love', attributed to virtual human named MonoC, sold for $24,000 this week.
HK partners sign on to develop 'Mega City' virtual hub
Entrepreneur Adrian Chang, Sun Hung Kai and PwC are among those who will develop experiences in a new cultural hub within metaverse-like gaming world The Sandbox.
