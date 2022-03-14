Agency Report Cards
Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 19th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks, based on their 2021 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.
TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage
AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Omnicom-owned 'collective' makes a compelling case that it's no longer a traditional creative agency. Did it do enough to earn an 'A'?
After two tough years, Initiative back on growth path
AGENCY REPORT CARD: The agency supported solid performance with a series of top management promotions and hires while improving its already strong DEI credentials.
Uneven implementation of sustainability efforts across APAC agencies in 2021
AGENCY REPORT CARD ANALYSIS: Industry leaders across the 41 agencies we reviewed agreed the topic was atop their agenda, but their implantation of practices and solutions varied.
Grey areas continue to linger amid elusive merger
AGENCY REPORT CARD: We are starting to wonder if Grey’s monumental merger with sister agency AKQA even happened, or whether we imagined it all.
Essence remains a potential world-beater
AGENCY REPORT CARD: The GroupM media agency has a well-deserved reputation for technical strength, leads on DEI, and made some strong moves in 2021. Did this translate to a higher grade?
Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above
AGENCY REPORT CARD: Japan's second-biggest agency group turned in a solid recovery-year performance in 2021 and continues to put many irons into the fire. But one key area remains an issue.
