Agency Report Cards

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 19th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks, based on their 2021 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Omnicom-owned 'collective' makes a compelling case that it's no longer a traditional creative agency. Did it do enough to earn an 'A'?

After two tough years, Initiative back on growth path
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

After two tough years, Initiative back on growth path

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The agency supported solid performance with a series of top management promotions and hires while improving its already strong DEI credentials.

Uneven implementation of sustainability efforts across APAC agencies in 2021
3 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Uneven implementation of sustainability efforts across APAC agencies in 2021

AGENCY REPORT CARD ANALYSIS: Industry leaders across the 41 agencies we reviewed agreed the topic was atop their agenda, but their implantation of practices and solutions varied.

Grey areas continue to linger amid elusive merger
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

Grey areas continue to linger amid elusive merger

AGENCY REPORT CARD: We are starting to wonder if Grey’s monumental merger with sister agency AKQA even happened, or whether we imagined it all.

Essence remains a potential world-beater
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Essence remains a potential world-beater

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The GroupM media agency has a well-deserved reputation for technical strength, leads on DEI, and made some strong moves in 2021. Did this translate to a higher grade?

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above
Mar 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Japan's second-biggest agency group turned in a solid recovery-year performance in 2021 and continues to put many irons into the fire. But one key area remains an issue.

