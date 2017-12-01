Search
Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z
As debates over womanhood become increasingly heated, many Gen Zers are reinterpreting what it means to be a powerful woman while embracing femininity.
Dec 1, 2017
Is New Year's Eve an underappreciated opportunity for reaching China's Gen Z?
A report from Tencent QQ Ads sheds light on what Chinese Gen-Z consumers talked about during the Singles Day period.
