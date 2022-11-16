Search
Nov 16, 2022
Havas acquires Australian health communications agency Bastion Brands
The acquisition will be integrated into Havas Health & You.
Nov 20, 2020
A tedious route to instant money with Line BK
While instant-cash apps are all about speed and ease of use, GreyNJ United's near five-minute work meanders sluggishly to reinforce the message.
Mar 18, 2011
Unilever launches Lynx in HK with sexy YouTube video
HONG KONG - Unilever has today launched a 360-degree advertising campaign for its Lynx deodorant product launch.
Dec 1, 2010
Five things you need to know about video marketing
In Japan, people spend nearly 17 hours a month on average viewing video content, followed by 12.7 hours in Hong Kong and 10.4 hours in Singapore. Michael Rucker, Google product marketing manager for JAPAC, looks at emerging trends for this highly engaging medium that sees marketers increasingly turn to video-sharing sites.
