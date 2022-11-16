you

Havas acquires Australian health communications agency Bastion Brands
Nov 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

The acquisition will be integrated into Havas Health & You.

A tedious route to instant money with Line BK
Nov 20, 2020
Ad Nut

While instant-cash apps are all about speed and ease of use, GreyNJ United's near five-minute work meanders sluggishly to reinforce the message.

Unilever launches Lynx in HK with sexy YouTube video
Mar 18, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Unilever has today launched a 360-degree advertising campaign for its Lynx deodorant product launch.

Five things you need to know about video marketing
Dec 1, 2010
Michael Rucker

In Japan, people spend nearly 17 hours a month on average viewing video content, followed by 12.7 hours in Hong Kong and 10.4 hours in Singapore. Michael Rucker, Google product marketing manager for JAPAC, looks at emerging trends for this highly engaging medium that sees marketers increasingly turn to video-sharing sites.

