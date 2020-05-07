Search
May 7, 2020
Dentsu X navigates a turbulent year
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Dentsu X's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Sep 9, 2010
AirAsia X chooses Carat Korea as media partner
SEOUL - Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X has named Carat Korea as its media agency partner following a competitive pitch.
