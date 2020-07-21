Search
Jul 21, 2020
Attacked by Trump, the WHO turned to Hill+Knowlton Strategies in May
The WPP firm laid out a six-week research and planning program for the embattled public health organisation.
Mar 24, 2020
Newspaper publishers counter fears of coronavirus spread via newsprint
Growing public concern leads global news association to release article on the facts behind coronavirus' ability to survive on newsprint.
Mar 30, 2010
McCann Healthcare China takes The World Health Organisation at the Shanghai World Expo 2010
SHANGHAI - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appointed McCann Healthcare to represent its Tobacco Free initiative for the Shanghai World Expo 2010.
