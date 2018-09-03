world
World Environment Day 2022: The Work
View the work here
Alibaba Group chooses MediaCom as overseas media agency
The remit covers strategy and buying for Tmall World, Alibaba Cloud, Dingtalk, Lazada, and Taobao International.
Pacific World serves up local food experiences with new partnership
The events company's partnership with NoshTrekker caters to demand for hyper-localised food experiences.
World Press Photo of the Year 2014: A selection of the winning photographs
The jury of the 58th annual World Press Photo Contest has selected an image by Danish photographer Mads Nissen as the World Press Photo of the Year 2014. The winning picture is part of a larger project by Nissen called “Homophobia in Russia” and the photo also won 1st Prize in the Contemporary Issues category. Six Chinese photographers were among the winners of the 2015 contest, which drew entries from around the world: 97,912 images were submitted by 5,692 press photographers, photojournalists, and documentary photographers from 131 countries. The jury gave prizes in eight themed categories to 42 photographers of 17 nationalities from: Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Denmark, Eritrea, France, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, UK and USA. Discover all of the winners and the awarded photos at www.worldpressphoto.org/awards/2015.
Photos: 43rd IAA World Congress in Beijing
1300 delegates from 45 countries participated in the 43rd IAA World Congress, held from 8 through 10 May at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing. The International Advertising Association (IAA) and China Advertising Association (CAA) issued 'The Beijing Declaration', which promotes an "honorable and socially responsible" advertising industry now and in the future, at the conclusion of the congress.
To catch up with consumers, industry must erase old thinking: IAA World Congress
BEIJING - The consensus at the 43rd annual International Advertising Association World Congress was that the evolution of advertising goes well beyond the impact of 'shiny new technology', requiring companies to innovate and break out of outmoded thinking patterns.
