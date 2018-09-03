world

World Environment Day 2022: The Work
2 days ago
Campaign India Team

World Environment Day 2022: The Work

View the work here

Alibaba Group chooses MediaCom as overseas media agency
Sep 3, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Alibaba Group chooses MediaCom as overseas media agency

The remit covers strategy and buying for Tmall World, Alibaba Cloud, Dingtalk, Lazada, and Taobao International.

Pacific World serves up local food experiences with new partnership
Mar 13, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Pacific World serves up local food experiences with new partnership

The events company's partnership with NoshTrekker caters to demand for hyper-localised food experiences.

World Press Photo of the Year 2014: A selection of the winning photographs
Feb 16, 2015
Nikki Wicks

World Press Photo of the Year 2014: A selection of the winning photographs

The jury of the 58th annual World Press Photo Contest has selected an image by Danish photographer Mads Nissen as the World Press Photo of the Year 2014. The winning picture is part of a larger project by Nissen called “Homophobia in Russia” and the photo also won 1st Prize in the Contemporary Issues category. Six Chinese photographers were among the winners of the 2015 contest, which drew entries from around the world: 97,912 images were submitted by 5,692 press photographers, photojournalists, and documentary photographers from 131 countries. The jury gave prizes in eight themed categories to 42 photographers of 17 nationalities from: Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Denmark, Eritrea, France, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, UK and USA. Discover all of the winners and the awarded photos at www.worldpressphoto.org/awards/2015.

Photos: 43rd IAA World Congress in Beijing
May 16, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Photos: 43rd IAA World Congress in Beijing

1300 delegates from 45 countries participated in the 43rd IAA World Congress, held from 8 through 10 May at the China National Convention Centre (CNCC) in Beijing. The International Advertising Association (IAA) and China Advertising Association (CAA) issued 'The Beijing Declaration', which promotes an "honorable and socially responsible" advertising industry now and in the future, at the conclusion of the congress.

To catch up with consumers, industry must erase old thinking: IAA World Congress
May 12, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

To catch up with consumers, industry must erase old thinking: IAA World Congress

BEIJING - The consensus at the 43rd annual International Advertising Association World Congress was that the evolution of advertising goes well beyond the impact of 'shiny new technology', requiring companies to innovate and break out of outmoded thinking patterns.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

1 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

2 Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

4 L'Oreal Malaysia switches media partner

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

5 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

6 Mindshare rolls out 'human intelligence' targeting tools

Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

7 Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

8 Merlee Jayme leaves Dentsu International

PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

9 PR Awards Asia 2022: Winners revealed

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse