Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it
1 day ago
Natasha Bach

Google was criticised when it rebranded G Suite to Workspace this fall. But the redesign marked a strategic move for Google — and a bet that remote working is here to stay.

Best spaces to work: SCMP Hong Kong
Feb 9, 2018
Staff Reporters

The South China Morning Post unveiled a new identity this week, with a jazzy new office to match.

Best spaces to work: Essence Singapore
Nov 20, 2017
Staff Reporters

The agency's new office is aimed less at impressing its visitors and more at keeping its growing employee base happy.

