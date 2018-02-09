Search
workspace
1 day ago
Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it
Google was criticised when it rebranded G Suite to Workspace this fall. But the redesign marked a strategic move for Google — and a bet that remote working is here to stay.
Feb 9, 2018
Best spaces to work: SCMP Hong Kong
The South China Morning Post unveiled a new identity this week, with a jazzy new office to match.
Nov 20, 2017
Best spaces to work: Essence Singapore
The agency's new office is aimed less at impressing its visitors and more at keeping its growing employee base happy.
