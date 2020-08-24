working class

Why class is culture and we should celebrate both
2 days ago
Vicki Maguire

Why class is culture and we should celebrate both

By embracing all classes, adland has the chance to become hugely enriched, says Havas London's chief creative officer, Vicki Maguire.

Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown
Aug 24, 2020
Kawal Shoor

Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown

Independent agency The Womb launches 'Project As Is' - research determining how different groups in society are coping with Covid lockdown, then visualises it in a video.

