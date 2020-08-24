working class

Search
2 days ago
Why class is culture and we should celebrate both
By embracing all classes, adland has the chance to become hugely enriched, says Havas London's chief creative officer, Vicki Maguire.
Aug 24, 2020
Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown
Independent agency The Womb launches 'Project As Is' - research determining how different groups in society are coping with Covid lockdown, then visualises it in a video.
