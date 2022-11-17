work culture

Should agencies insist on a 9am start time for creatives?
Nov 17, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Should agencies insist on a 9am start time for creatives?

SOUNDING BOARD: If inspiration and ideas don’t follow the clock, and the ad industry is itself built on all-nighters and takeaway dinners, should creatives be measured against output or by a 9am presence in the office?

Then and now: My first job in advertising
Nov 7, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Then and now: My first job in advertising

Three CEOs and four new joiners from Publicis, OMD and Isobar share their first job experiences. Long hours and demanding clients persist, but changes in technology and workplace culture mark the greatest shifts in a generation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble