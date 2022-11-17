Search
work culture
Nov 17, 2022
Should agencies insist on a 9am start time for creatives?
SOUNDING BOARD: If inspiration and ideas don’t follow the clock, and the ad industry is itself built on all-nighters and takeaway dinners, should creatives be measured against output or by a 9am presence in the office?
Nov 7, 2017
Then and now: My first job in advertising
Three CEOs and four new joiners from Publicis, OMD and Isobar share their first job experiences. Long hours and demanding clients persist, but changes in technology and workplace culture mark the greatest shifts in a generation.
