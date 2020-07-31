wlca2020

Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Health & Wellbeing Award Campaign
Jul 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

In nine months, Mindshare Asia Pacific's in-house trainers have delivered 25 workshops to 350-plus participants across 15 cities as the agency has sought to better address employee wellness.

Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Women Leading Change Campaign (non-profit)
Jul 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

Documentary film ‘Son Rise’, the product of a partnership between Vibha Bakshi and The Agency, aimed to stem the tide of sexual crime against women in India—by getting men to examine their role.

Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Women Leading Change Campaign
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

VMware’s VMinclusion Taara initiative has empowered more than 5000 Indian women to be the 'taara' ('shining star' in Hindi) by helping them enter or re-enter the technology workforce.

Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Women Leadership Program
Jul 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

Erica Kerner of ONE Championship led a program that countered a negative perception and spread a message of gender equality within the company, among its commercial partners and to its massive global audience.

Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Preeti Mascarenhas
Jul 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

Mindshare India's head of strategy won the 2020 Women Leading Change of the Year award for leadership that inspires innovation and transformation.

Women Leading Change Awards winners for 2020 revealed
Jul 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

See the list of APAC change-makers, leaders, achievers and rising stars who have been honoured in the fourth Women Leading Change Awards.

