wieden kennedy

Wieden & Kennedy cuts workforce by 11% globally
Jul 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

The agency employs more than 1,500 staff across eight offices.

Nike creates moving tribute to Kobe Bryant
Feb 26, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Ad aired ahead of basketball star's memorial service.

W+K chairman lets loose on holding companies in staunch defence of independence
Oct 23, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

“I hate to be harsh, but someone else's tragedy can be our opportunity,” David Luhr said.

Shiseido presents a simple vision with new Tsubaki work
Mar 16, 2018
David Blecken

Wieden+Kennedy's first campaign for the brand treads a different path from typical shampoo advertising.

Shiseido's new Waso films present beauty people can relate to
Sep 4, 2017
David Blecken

In the latest phase of its millennial-focused launch campaign, the Japanese cosmetics giant offers imagery of simplicity, purity and real life.

Behind Shiseido’s launch of Waso, a beauty brand for millennials
Aug 18, 2017
David Blecken

The company aims to connect with a notoriously difficult audience by subtly redefining the concept of beauty.

