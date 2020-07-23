wieden kennedy
Wieden & Kennedy cuts workforce by 11% globally
The agency employs more than 1,500 staff across eight offices.
Nike creates moving tribute to Kobe Bryant
Ad aired ahead of basketball star's memorial service.
W+K chairman lets loose on holding companies in staunch defence of independence
“I hate to be harsh, but someone else's tragedy can be our opportunity,” David Luhr said.
Shiseido presents a simple vision with new Tsubaki work
Wieden+Kennedy's first campaign for the brand treads a different path from typical shampoo advertising.
Shiseido's new Waso films present beauty people can relate to
In the latest phase of its millennial-focused launch campaign, the Japanese cosmetics giant offers imagery of simplicity, purity and real life.
Behind Shiseido’s launch of Waso, a beauty brand for millennials
The company aims to connect with a notoriously difficult audience by subtly redefining the concept of beauty.
