Attacked by Trump, the WHO turned to Hill+Knowlton Strategies in May
The WPP firm laid out a six-week research and planning program for the embattled public health organisation.
Newspaper publishers counter fears of coronavirus spread via newsprint
Growing public concern leads global news association to release article on the facts behind coronavirus' ability to survive on newsprint.
Facebook gives WHO free ads for coronavirus campaign
Mark Zuckerberg said platform will block people from running ads that seek to exploit pandemic for profit.
WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans
Comments follow series of high-profile F1 sponsorship deals recently.
Not all food-related scandals are 'food safety issues' in China
Ahead of World Health Day which falls on 7 April 2015, the birthday of the World Health Organization, Charles Shen of Weber Shandwick takes the opportunity to clarify the definition of food safety—and the part that public affairs staff in a food company can play.
