who

Attacked by Trump, the WHO turned to Hill+Knowlton Strategies in May
Jul 21, 2020
Frank Washkuch

Attacked by Trump, the WHO turned to Hill+Knowlton Strategies in May

The WPP firm laid out a six-week research and planning program for the embattled public health organisation.

Newspaper publishers counter fears of coronavirus spread via newsprint
Mar 24, 2020
Campaign India Team

Newspaper publishers counter fears of coronavirus spread via newsprint

Growing public concern leads global news association to release article on the facts behind coronavirus' ability to survive on newsprint.

Facebook gives WHO free ads for coronavirus campaign
Mar 4, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook gives WHO free ads for coronavirus campaign

Mark Zuckerberg said platform will block people from running ads that seek to exploit pandemic for profit.

WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans
Mar 21, 2019
Jonathan Owen

WHO shines spotlight on F1 and calls for enforcement of tobacco marketing bans

Comments follow series of high-profile F1 sponsorship deals recently.

Not all food-related scandals are 'food safety issues' in China
Mar 13, 2015
Charles Shen

Not all food-related scandals are 'food safety issues' in China

Ahead of World Health Day which falls on 7 April 2015, the birthday of the World Health Organization, Charles Shen of Weber Shandwick takes the opportunity to clarify the definition of food safety—and the part that public affairs staff in a food company can play.

