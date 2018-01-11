west

Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors

TOP OF THE CHARTS: From Crocs to Kanye West's Yeezy and the green hair trend ignited by Billie Eilish, consumers doggedly follow influencers, an iPrice report reveals.

New Australian lamb ad divides opinion, again
Jan 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New Australian lamb ad divides opinion, again

While not as controversial as its previous offerings, the latest campaign has drawn criticism for its political satire, or lack thereof.

Nestle makes US$100m investment to target emerging wealth in Indonesia
Dec 10, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Nestle makes US$100m investment to target emerging wealth in Indonesia

WEST JAVA - With emerging markets strengthening its sales figures in the first half of 2010, Nestlé Indonesia has announced an investment of US$100 million with a focus on manufacturing nutrition-based branded products at affordable prices.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

4 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

5 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

6 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

7 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

8 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

9 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

10 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites