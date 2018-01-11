Search
Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors
TOP OF THE CHARTS: From Crocs to Kanye West's Yeezy and the green hair trend ignited by Billie Eilish, consumers doggedly follow influencers, an iPrice report reveals.
Jan 11, 2018
New Australian lamb ad divides opinion, again
While not as controversial as its previous offerings, the latest campaign has drawn criticism for its political satire, or lack thereof.
Dec 10, 2010
Nestle makes US$100m investment to target emerging wealth in Indonesia
WEST JAVA - With emerging markets strengthening its sales figures in the first half of 2010, Nestlé Indonesia has announced an investment of US$100 million with a focus on manufacturing nutrition-based branded products at affordable prices.
