wearables

Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn
Nov 2, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn

Search giant eyes opportunity of 'Made by Google' wearables.

WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia
Oct 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia

Employees will wear a device from BioBeats to gather data that will inform future investments in well-being initiatives, according to the companies.

Baby by numbers
Jan 12, 2017
Nelise Doornenbal

Baby by numbers

Smart pacifiers, diapers and baby-health wearables are hitting the market, but what role do brands play in an age of quantified infant care?

Wearables’ form now reflects function
Aug 25, 2016
Li Mei Foong

Wearables’ form now reflects function

In the vanity-driven wearables market, fashion helps to sell function.

CES Asia takeaways: The ‘smart everything’ economy
May 16, 2016
Arvind Sethumadhavan

CES Asia takeaways: The ‘smart everything’ economy

Arvind Sethumadhavan of Dentsu Aegis Network shares thoughts on the utility and marketing potential of smart devices and technologies showcased at this year's CES Asia.

My clothes are smart(er)
Mar 7, 2016
Kristian Barnes

My clothes are smart(er)

Will smart fabrics usher in the true 'wearables' revolution?

