wearables
Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn
Search giant eyes opportunity of 'Made by Google' wearables.
WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia
Employees will wear a device from BioBeats to gather data that will inform future investments in well-being initiatives, according to the companies.
Baby by numbers
Smart pacifiers, diapers and baby-health wearables are hitting the market, but what role do brands play in an age of quantified infant care?
Wearables’ form now reflects function
In the vanity-driven wearables market, fashion helps to sell function.
CES Asia takeaways: The ‘smart everything’ economy
Arvind Sethumadhavan of Dentsu Aegis Network shares thoughts on the utility and marketing potential of smart devices and technologies showcased at this year's CES Asia.
My clothes are smart(er)
Will smart fabrics usher in the true 'wearables' revolution?
