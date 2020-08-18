Search
Aug 18, 2020
Women to Watch 2020: Nicky Wang, WE Red Bridge
Nicky Wang has grown her agency a 100-strong team, with a client roster including eBay, Evernote, FC Barcelona, FILA, GSK and The Coca-Cola Company.
Oct 29, 2019
Chinese consumers want brand purpose, but expect it to be localised, says report
A WE Red Bridge report exclusively attained by PRWeek Asia highlights the unique needs and wants of Chinese consumers in the age of purpose.
