WE Communications shakes up leadership team
Feb 1, 2019
Thomas Moore

WE Communications shakes up leadership team

International president Alan VanderMolen is leaving the agency.

Consumers demanding accountable innovation: WE Communications
Sep 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Consumers demanding accountable innovation: WE Communications

Agency’s latest Brands in Motion study highlights the tension today’s consumers are finding between convenience and transparency.

Agency life or life passions? Why not both
Aug 21, 2017
Theodora Lau

Agency life or life passions? Why not both

Theodora Lau, WE Communications exec and bona fide music artist, on how it’s possible to have a PR day job and a life outside it.

China consumers more optimistic about brands than UK or US counterparts
Jun 9, 2017
Olivia Parker

China consumers more optimistic about brands than UK or US counterparts

A new report introducing the idea of the 'motion matrix' to analyse brand positioning finds that China's consumers have a more positive outlook than those in other markets.

Sony looks for new PR support in APAC
Oct 17, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Sony looks for new PR support in APAC

Technology company and its subsidiary put out tenders for PR services in the region.

