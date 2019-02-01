we
Net zero isn’t enough
What it takes for brands to move from lofty climate commitments to helping create real change and equitable impact.
WE Communications shakes up leadership team
International president Alan VanderMolen is leaving the agency.
Consumers demanding accountable innovation: WE Communications
Agency’s latest Brands in Motion study highlights the tension today’s consumers are finding between convenience and transparency.
Agency life or life passions? Why not both
Theodora Lau, WE Communications exec and bona fide music artist, on how it’s possible to have a PR day job and a life outside it.
China consumers more optimistic about brands than UK or US counterparts
A new report introducing the idea of the 'motion matrix' to analyse brand positioning finds that China's consumers have a more positive outlook than those in other markets.
Sony looks for new PR support in APAC
Technology company and its subsidiary put out tenders for PR services in the region.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins