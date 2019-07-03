Search
Back to basics: Saving digital marketing in the era of walled gardens
To ensure digital marketing’s survival, we need to return to the internet’s decentralised roots, argues the CEO of Aqilliz.
Jul 3, 2019
Adara: Industry needs to ‘catch up’ to personalised marketing
Brands understand the value of pooling data to build personalised experiences, but this has not yet extended to marketing, says Adara
