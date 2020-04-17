Search
volvo cars
Apr 17, 2020
Here's how three auto brands are staying relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic
Rolls-Royce, Volvo Cars and Honda Cars are using emotion and working directly with consumers and employees to stay connected.
Oct 25, 2013
One9Ninety wins Volvo Cars, Playboy Fragrances
SINGAPORE - One9Ninety has announced business wins from Volvo Cars and Playboy Fragrances.
Apr 7, 2011
DraftFCB restructures Greater China planning team
GREATER CHINA - Tiffana Pun, most recently head of planning for digital agency SapientNitro Greater China, will join DraftFCB as its new VP of planning for Greater China, effective 11 April.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins