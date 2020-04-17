volvo cars

Here's how three auto brands are staying relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic
Apr 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Here's how three auto brands are staying relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic

Rolls-Royce, Volvo Cars and Honda Cars are using emotion and working directly with consumers and employees to stay connected.

One9Ninety wins Volvo Cars, Playboy Fragrances
Oct 25, 2013
Racheal Lee

One9Ninety wins Volvo Cars, Playboy Fragrances

SINGAPORE - One9Ninety has announced business wins from Volvo Cars and Playboy Fragrances.

DraftFCB restructures Greater China planning team
Apr 7, 2011
Benjamin Li

DraftFCB restructures Greater China planning team

GREATER CHINA - Tiffana Pun, most recently head of planning for digital agency SapientNitro Greater China, will join DraftFCB as its new VP of planning for Greater China, effective 11 April.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia