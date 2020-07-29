vmware

Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Women Leading Change Campaign
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

VMware’s VMinclusion Taara initiative has empowered more than 5000 Indian women to be the 'taara' ('shining star' in Hindi) by helping them enter or re-enter the technology workforce.

VMware CMO: Embrace AI, don’t fear it
Aug 3, 2017
Faaez Samadi

It’s laughable for marketers to worry about artificial intelligence, as it will make people’s jobs easier and more fulfilling, according to marketer Robin Matlock.

