Jul 29, 2020
Women Leading Change Awards 2020: Women Leading Change Campaign
VMware’s VMinclusion Taara initiative has empowered more than 5000 Indian women to be the 'taara' ('shining star' in Hindi) by helping them enter or re-enter the technology workforce.
Aug 3, 2017
VMware CMO: Embrace AI, don’t fear it
It’s laughable for marketers to worry about artificial intelligence, as it will make people’s jobs easier and more fulfilling, according to marketer Robin Matlock.
