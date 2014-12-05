visitbritain

MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global creative agency
1 day ago
Sara Nelson

MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global creative agency

The account will be run out of MSQ’s London office, with support from MSQ global hubs in Asia and North America.

Have a better name for Beefeater? VisitBritain asks Chinese to name UK attractions
Dec 5, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Have a better name for Beefeater? VisitBritain asks Chinese to name UK attractions

BEIJING - A lot of tourism marketing campaigns are centralised to the B2B supply chain due to economies of scale, but VisitBritain's new campaign directly addresses Chinese consumers—appealing to their fascination with giving nicknames to everything.

Harrods lures Chinese tourists with Christmas Treasure Hunt on Weibo
Dec 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

Harrods lures Chinese tourists with Christmas Treasure Hunt on Weibo

LONDON - With the growing importance of Mainland tourists and shoppers, luxury London department store Harrods is staging an interactive Christmas treasure hunt on Weibo to engage with Chinese customers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

2 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

4 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

5 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

6 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

9 Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

10 Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia