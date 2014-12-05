Search
MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global creative agency
The account will be run out of MSQ’s London office, with support from MSQ global hubs in Asia and North America.
Dec 5, 2014
Have a better name for Beefeater? VisitBritain asks Chinese to name UK attractions
BEIJING - A lot of tourism marketing campaigns are centralised to the B2B supply chain due to economies of scale, but VisitBritain's new campaign directly addresses Chinese consumers—appealing to their fascination with giving nicknames to everything.
Dec 10, 2013
Harrods lures Chinese tourists with Christmas Treasure Hunt on Weibo
LONDON - With the growing importance of Mainland tourists and shoppers, luxury London department store Harrods is staging an interactive Christmas treasure hunt on Weibo to engage with Chinese customers.
